Man City sweat on De Bruyne after knee injury

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne could face a spell on the sidelines after injuring his right knee in training, the Premier League champions said Wednesday. The 27-year-old, who enjoyed a superb World Cup as Belgium reached the semi-finals, is undergoing tests to assess the seriousness of the injury. De Bruyne, who has been at City since 2015, scored eight goals and provided 16 assists last season in a series of dynamic performances for the champions. According to www.metro.co.uk, De Bruyne faces around two months out after suffering the injury when he caught his studs in the turf before leaving the training ground on crutches.