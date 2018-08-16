Farhats greet Imran

LAHORE: Former Test and international cricketers Imran Farhat and Humayun Farhat have congratulated former Pakistan captain Imran Khan for not only winning the general election but also for being nomination as the likely prime minister of the country. Imran and Humayun, who are commonly known as a sports family for having their father, uncle and aunt attached to various sports, have requested Imran Khan to make changes in present PCB set-up besides providing new democratic constitution to the PCB. They also appealed to Imran Khan to induct outstanding sportsmen in as head of the sports bodies.