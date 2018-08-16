Israel reopens Gaza crossing as truce talks press on

GAZA CITY: Israel reopened its only goods crossing with the Gaza Strip on Wednesday after closing it to most deliveries on July 9 over months of border tensions, as relative calm returned and truce talks pressed ahead.

The crossing is a vital lifeline for Gazans and their crippled economy, but Israel had closed it to goods except for food and medicine to pressure Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The opening came as speculation increased over negotiations mediated by Egypt and UN officials to reach a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas. Israel’s security cabinet was reportedly meeting Wednesday to discuss the indirect talks, but Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said any deal must include Hamas returning the remains of two soldiers it is believed to be holding — a major sticking point.

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, including Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008 and tension since late March has led to fears of yet another full-blown conflict.There have been three severe military flare-ups since July, the latest occurring on Thursday, when Israel responded to some 180 rockets and mortars fired from Gaza with widespread air strikes.

Lieberman warned that the crossing would again be closed if there was further violence and called on Gazans to pressure Hamas. “Our message is that you must put pressure on the Hamas leadership,” he told Israeli public radio. “It is all in your hands. If calm prevails, you benefit. If the violence resumes, you will lose.”