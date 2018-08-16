Summer camp at Bahria University

Islamabad: Bahria University (BU) in Collaboration with Valparaiso University, USA conducted a Summer School Programme on the topic ‘Neurochemistry and Psychology of Substance Use and Addiction’ related to drug actions, including those that are frequently linked to substance abuse and addictive disorders, press release.

The resource person of the programme was Dr. David Rowland from the Psychology Department of Valparaiso University, USA.

The Summer School Programme provided students and academic scholars with theoretical and practical information about concepts of chemical dependency, ranging from basic terminologies of addiction to drug mechanisms of abuse, description of the abuser and diagnostic and intervention strategies. Topics including foundational concepts, neurophysiology of addiction, holistic approach to addiction, developing a treatment plan and effecting change were covered during the program.

Speaking on the occasion, Pro-Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral (r) Shahid Saeed HI(M) said that Psychology is one of the fastest growing disciplines in Pakistan. He added that BU is promoting the applied approach and potential of the students in this field, which will enable them to use their academic knowledge for practical projects.