Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM

PTI's Mehmood Khan elected KP CM
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan to play practice match against Japan today

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team will play its first practice match ahead of Asian Games against Japan in Jakarta on Thursday (today).

The Green-shirts were sent to the host country a week before the tournament so that they could adjust to weather conditions.

Pakistan will play the second practice match against Oman on Friday (tomorrow). Pakistan seek direct qualification for the 2020 Olympics by winning the hockey title in the Asian Games.

A team official told ‘The News’ from Jakarta that the two practice matches, especially the one against Japan, would give the players crucial experience. Pakistan are in a relatively easier pool with Malaysia being the only tough opponent. The other teams are Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong China. Thus, qualifying for the semi-final would not be a difficult task for the Green-shirts, experts said.

They added that Pakistan would have to give their best in the knockout round. The other teams likely to reach semi-finals are India, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

Pakistan team management is busy in training sessions in Jakarta, giving final touches to the preparation of the forwards and PC drag flickers whose weaknesses have cost Pakistan dearly in the recent past.

Team manager Hasan Sardar and assistant coach Rehan Butt have been preparing the forwards to ensure that they score goals whenever they find gaps. “We want to use all the players who are our first choice. But we also want to use those players who will get few chances in the event. To keep them fit and in form, we need to play them in these two practice matches, so that in case of any requirement, they are in full rhythm,” said the team official.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?

Who forced Ch Rahmat Ali to quit Pakistan?
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat