Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran’s

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Five killed in Charsadda jirga firing

CHARSADDA: Five persons, including a man and his son and two cousins, were killed and two other people sustained injuries when a party opened indiscriminate fire on the rival group during a jirga at Ishara Koroona in the limits of Battagram Police Station here on Tuesday.

Police sources said that one Wasif, son of Mehar Shah, had sustained injuries when he was hit by a motorcyclist in the jurisdiction of Battagram Police Station a day earlier.

They said a jirga of elders was convened to resolve the issue between the two families.

The situation, they said, turned tense after the members of the two families started exchanging harsh words during the jirga proceeding.

In the meantime, Manzoor, Zamrud Shah, Tajmir, Fasihullah, Sabz Ali, Gul Wali, Murad, Khan Zaib and Arshad equipped with automatic weapons allegedly opened fire on the rival party.

As a result, Abbas, Munsif, Fazal Rabi, Sudais, Tahir and Musa Khan were killed on the spot. Also, two persons identified as Yaseen and Inamullah sustained injuries in the firing.

The local people shifted the dead and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Shabqadar. However, the injured were then referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.

After autopsy at the Shabqadar hospital, the bodies were handed to the relatives for burial.

Soon after the tragic incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to Ishara Koroona and collected evidence from the crime scene.

The police registered the case against the nominated accused and started investigation.

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

