LHC CJ inspects guard of honour

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Yawar Ali unfurled national flag at LHC building here on Tuesday on the eve of Independence Day.

The flag-hoisting ceremony was attended by judges of the LHC, senior lawyers, women lawyers, officers and staff of LHC. The chief justice also inspected the guard of honour.

Justice Yawar said: “Quaid-i-Azam was a great leader and we could become responsible citizens by following his principles of unity, faith and discipline. We would leave no stone unturned for the accomplishment of vision of founder of nation.” Justice Yawar also felicitated participants on Independence Day and prayed for the solidarity and integrity of Pakistan. Punjab Bar Council also held a flag-hoisting ceremony at its building. Vice chairman Jam Muhammad Younis and chairperson Bushra Qamar hoisted the flag.