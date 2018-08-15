Woman shot dead

MALAKWAL: A woman was shot dead over a minor issue at Haria Station on Monday night. Arshad Mehmood lodged an application with the police stating that he runs a sweet shop and accused Imtiaz Hussain borrowed sweet worth Rs 50,000 from him some weeks ago. On his refisal to supply more sweets, Imtiaz along with his three accomplices stormed into Arshad’s house and killed Arshad’s wife Sania died on the spot. The police have arrested two accused.