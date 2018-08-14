Tue August 14, 2018
National

DJ
Dawood Jan
August 14, 2018

Golen Gol powerhouse admin asked to supply power to Dir

DIR: All Parties Conference (APC) in Upper Dir district has warned authorities of the Golen Gol powerhouse to begin supplying power to Chukaitan grid-station till Eidul Azha or else the transmission line would not be allowed to pass from Dir.

It was stated in a joint declaration at the end of the meeting held at a local hotel.

The call for APC on the issue was given by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Upper Dir chapter, about three days ago.

Representatives from all major parties, including Arifullah, Israr Yousafzai, Nizamudin, Muhammad Ismail of PPP, Jamaat-e-Islami’s district ameer Hanifullah advocate, Dir tehsil nazim Mir Makhzanuddin, Azizul Haq of JI, Ikramullah advocate, Majid Khan, Javed Ali of PTI, Syed Maroof Shah advocate, Habibul Haq of the PML-N, and others attended the APC.

Hanifullah said that the Golen Gol authorities had promised them to provide electricity to the area, but now they were unwilling to do so.

He said that the Golen Gol authorities had signed a written agreement with them to give electricity to both Chukiatan and Wari gridstations. He said that it would be injustice with the people of Dir if Golen Gol authorities did not give electricity to Chukiatan station.

The PTI’s Ikramullah advocate said that he would take up the matter with the PTI authorities in KP and centre once the governments are formed and also with the federal minister for water and power.

He said after Eidul Azha, the matter would be discussed with the member of the National Assembly from Upper Dir and with the federal minister.

The PPP’s district president Arifullah Khan said that it was a collective issue of the area and they would go beyond their political affiliations to resolve the issue for the sake of people of Dir.

At the end, a committee was formed to negotiate with the Golen Gol authorities before Eid.

Tehsil nazims of Dir and Wari, Muhammad Irshad from JI, Ikramullah, Javid Ali, Majid Khan from PTI, Arifullah Khan, Nizamudin, Israr Yousafzai from PPP and Nisar Khan Wardag, Habibul Haq, and Syed Maroof Shah from PML-N were made members of the committee.

A joint declaration at the end was announced, which stated that the Golen Gol authorities should give them written surety to provide electricity to Chukiatan grid-station or else they would not allow electricity poles through the jurisdiction of Dir. The declaration said a call for protest would also be given after the Eid if their demand was not accepted.

