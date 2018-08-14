Akbar Club down Bolan Club 3-2

ISLAMABAD: Akbar Club defeated Bolan Club 3-2 in the Jashn-e-Azadi Football Tournament which was held under the auspices of the Islamabad Football Association at the T&T Football Ground here Monday, says a press release.

In the 2nd minute of the first half, Muhammad Ali scored first goal for Bolan Club while Muhammad Asad of Akbar Club scored the equaliser in the 4th minutes. Bolan Club’s Zeb scored their second goal in the 12th minutes, and Danyal Bukhari equalised the match 2-2 in the 4th minutes of the second half.

Afaq Ahmed scored the winner for Akbar Club in the 10th minutes of the same half. Referee Ibrahim supervised the match.Islamabad Football Association General Secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion.