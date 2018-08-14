Tue August 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar

Indian rupee hits record low of 70 to the dollar
Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS

Army to plant 10m saplings: COAS
‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA

‘Felt like Nelson Mandela’: Tanzeela Qambrani on taking oath as Pakistan’s first Sheedi woman MPA
Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz

Election for PM: PPP unlikely to vote for Shahbaz
India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

India expresses well wishes to Pakistan on Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture
Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker

Imran Khan gifted special Jinnah Cap by Multan's hat-maker
71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif

71 years taught us nothing about our mistakes: Shehbaz Sharif
ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJP

Editorial

August 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The dream lives

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day today with a mix of apprehension and hope as it coincides with the swearing in of a new assembly and Pakistan’s third successive democratic transition to a new government. These in themselves are important milestones for a country which has been ruled by the military for most of its years as an independent nation. With a new government set to take charge, there are many who are full of hope that the PTI will conjure some kind of magic fix for our ills. One can wish them the best. But there are others for whom there remain irreparable scars over our democracy. The election itself was a reminder of another ill we have not been able to completely deal with. Terrorism remains ripe within Pakistan despite numerous victory declarations and the sacrifice of over 50,000 Pakistani lives. The economy too continues to go through cycles of ups and downs. When we feel down about the economy, it feels like there is no chance for recovery. When we wish to dress it up, for example via the narrative about CPEC, it feels like the stars are the limit.

We must dream – but we must also be able to chart a path that takes us to those dreams. Peace, stability, prosperity, political and religious freedom are all realistic dreams. But we must demand more and do more. If the next government does not deliver, that must not mean we stop fighting for a better tomorrow. The rise of religious bigotry has not been confined to terrorist groups. Religiously inspired mob violence continues to serve as a reminder that we have not learnt to deal with the aftereffects of Partition. Dominant religious groups continue to peddle the narrative that they are under threat. In so many ways, recent years have reminded us that Pakistan and India remain alike when it comes to showing their worst side. We can resolve to change but this is where few are hopeful. The dream of Pakistan was to bring a peaceful and prosperous life for the Muslims of South Asia. It is a dream that remains far from being fulfilled.

One of the many glaring challenges we have faced is our inability to accord the same rights and respect to our minority communities. To change this, Pakistan needs to change much within its legal, political and social frameworks. This year, there have been achievements on the political front at least. A Dalit Hindu woman has been elected to the Senate of Pakistan, a minority member Dr Mahesh Kumar has won from a general seat for the first time in the history of the country, the Sindh Assembly has seen a Sheedi woman take oath as MPA and more women than ever before lined up to cast their votes on July 25, although black holes remained where the turnout was below 10 percent. Despite the gloom, there is a ray of light in the form of the majority of our citizens who happen to be young. If the state of Pakistan – with all its challenges – is able to harness the energy of its youth towards something positive, we may yet live to see the Pakistan that was envisioned by its Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all those who sacrificed life and limb for this country. Yes, Pakistanis have become used to too many false dawns. But Independence Day is about remembering the dream of a few land – and dreaming a bit more.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day

‘Emerging Pakistan’ brand buses hit Berlin's roads on Independence Day
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes

Pakistan celebrates 71 years of independence, day dawns with gun salutes
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'