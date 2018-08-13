Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces

New MNAs take oath; Bilawal, Zar Taj Gul, Shah Zain Bugti, Fawad among new faces
Pakistan belongs to them

Pakistan belongs to them
Our state entities

Our state entities
The Karachi of the past

The Karachi of the past
PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament

PTI eulogizes representation of religious, ethnic minorities in Parliament
Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief

Rumours rife about Ehsan Mani’s appointment as PCB chief
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest

Pakistan backs Turkey in row with Trump over pastor’s arrest
PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer

PIA plane stranded in Africa causes loss to national exchequer
Pak army to plant 10 million trees

Pak army to plant 10 million trees
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

World

REUTERS
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US urges Britain to ditch support for Iran nuclear deal

LONDON: The United States urged Britain on Sunday to ditch its support for a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and instead join forces with Washington to counter the global threat it says Tehran poses.

Despite opposition from European allies, US President Trump in May pulled the United States out of a deal between world powers and Tehran under which international sanctions were lifted in return for curbs on Iran´s nuclear programme. Since then, Britain, France and Germany have sought to keep the deal alive, while Trump has prepared new sanctions, saying a broader and more balanced deal is needed. Iran has denounced the sanctions as “USunilateralism”. US Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson criticised Tehran for funding “proxy wars and malign activities” instead of investing in its economy. He said Iran needed to make tangible and sustained changes to behave like a normal country. “Until then, America is turning up the pressure and we want the UK by our side,” Johnson wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper. “It is time to move on from the flawed 2015 deal. We are asking global Britain to use its considerable diplomatic power and influence and join us as we lead a concerted global effort towards a genuinely comprehensive agreement. “Asked about Johnson´s article, the British foreign office pointed to comments from Middle East minister Alistair Burt, who last week ruled out Britain going along with the United States. Burt said the deal was an important part of regional security and that, with the European Union, the government was trying to protect British companies from the US sanctions when dealing with Iran. Britain remained open to talks with the United States on how to address concerns about Iran.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

“Sui-Dhaaga”: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan shares screen for the first time

Photos & Videos

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

Remembering Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto

WATCH: Moment when Imran Khan shook hands with Bilawal Bhutto
'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet

'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer breaks the internet
Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'

Mehwish Hayat thinks Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is inspired by 'Actor In Law'