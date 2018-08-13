Mon August 13, 2018
REUTERS
August 13, 2018

Gameiro switches from Atletico to Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain: French striker Kevin Gameiro is set to join Valencia from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid after the two clubs struck a deal on Sunday.

“Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid, which still needs to be formalised, for the transfer of Kevin Gameiro,” said a statement from Valencia, who finished fourth in La Liga last season and will compete in the Champions League group stage.

Gameiro, 31, struck 27 goals and provided 11 assists in 83 games in all competitions for Atletico, having joined the Madrid side from Sevilla in 2016 for a reported 27 million euros ($30.81 million).

His presence in the team faded after January, however, when Diego Costa was free to play after rejoining the club.Gameiro lifted one trophy during his time at Atletico, the 2018 Europa League, although he was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Olympique de Marseille in the final.Gameiro is the second striker Valencia have picked up in three days following the acquisition of Belgium international Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea on Friday.

