Shahbaz discusses political issues with Khursheed, Gilani

LAHORE: The PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif held a meeting with PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Yusuf Raza Gilani, who called on him on Saturday as a follow up to the agenda discussed at the APC amid the changing political situation in the country.
The meeting took place at the PML-N president’s Model Town residence, which was also attended by former minister for defence production Rana Taveer. The PPP and PML-N leaders discussed matters regarding the government formation at Centre, the multiple probable scenarios and the best way forward for the alliance.
Later, the PML-N president chaired a meeting in connection with the reserved seats in Punjab and Centre at the party secretariat in Model Town.
Comments