‘Practical steps being taken for minority rights’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani has said that the Constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed equal rights and protection to all minorities. Practical steps are being taken for protection of rights of minorities in the province.

He said this during a meeting with a five-member delegation of National Lobbying for Minority Rights, at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. Issues related to family laws and job quotas for minorities were discussed in the meeting. The Chief Secretary said, “Islam emphasises the protection of minority rights. Forbearance, mutual respect and equal protection of human rights are hallmark of an Islamic Society,” he added.

He directed Human Rights and Minority Affairs Secretary Asim Iqbal to get finalised rules of business regarding Hindu Marriage Act and Sikh Marriage Act at the earliest.

He said that equal opportunities were provided to minorities for bringing them in mainstream. He said that minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious and social freedom and job quota for them was being implemented strictly. He said that it was also priority of the government to take care of religious sites of minorities.

“It is praiseworthy that minorities are playing role in progress and prosperity of the country,” he added. The delegates including Asif Aqeel, Khalid Shahzad, Prof Kalyan Singh, Sumaira Shafiq and Aira Indaras lauded the steps taken by the Punjab government for the protection of minorities’ rights.