Unstable economy

Our economy is in turmoil. The new government has an opportunity to turn around its economy and introduce necessary changes. In this connection, it is suggested that old and non-productive activities in public sector organisations which cause an irreparable loss to our economy are discontinued.

The new government has to combat political and bureaucratic corruption with an iron hand to strengthen the economy. There are no bad times for those nations who cut the coat according to their cloth.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad