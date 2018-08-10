Course on renal transplants, urology ends

A three-day-long postgraduate course on renal transplantation, urology and nephrology concluded at the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), a statement released on Thursday said.

The fifth course of its kind was organised by the SIUT in collaboration with Westmead Hospital in Sydney, Australia. Professor Jeremy Chapman, the visiting renal physician from Australia, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Transplantation Journal discussed various topics, including assessing the donor and recipient for transplantation, long-term management of renal transplantation and improving dialysis therapy in developing countries.

He said the course outline was aimed at the multiple issues concerning dialysis, renal transplantation and its long-term outcomes.

Chapman, who is the Director of Renal Medicine at Westmead Hospital and former president of the International Transplantation Society, stressed that there is a great need for the organ donation to give transplants to renal failure patients and those who have no donor in their family. —