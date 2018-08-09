Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Artists lead initiative for cleaning tourist sites

Islamabad : Participants of an art retreat held in Naran mobilised tourists to preserve the country’s scenic spots by keeping them clean and free of litter.

The first activity was held at Lulusar Lake on August 2 and the second at Lake Saiful Muluk on August 4. The initiative was taken as part of the ‘Art for Climate Change’ retreat organised by Gallery6 from July 31 to August 6.

The retreat was jointly sponsored by PTDC, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change and the Snow Leopard Foundation. East West Center Association, Islamabad Chapter, joined it for the special activity of mobilising action to keep the beautiful places clean. The intention was to clean selected places with the participation of artists and visiting tourists; to spread messages (through social media) advocating and urging visitors not to litter; and also to pick up the mess spread by others.

During the first activity held at Lulusar Lake, EWCA-IC members and participants of the retreat spread on various banks of the lake, carrying biodegradable bags. They picked up non degradable garbage (including plastic bottles, wrappers of chips and other snacks, plastic shoppers, and pampers, etc.) scattered by tourists. The group gave the activity a slogan ‘Hamara Pakistan – Saaf Pakistan,’ which appealed not only to the visitors but also to area locals. Families and groups picnicking on the spot and locals joined the effort and started collecting the garbage. Many visitors took pictures to upload on social media to spread the message. Some even made videos and interviewed the group members to upload on their pages or blogs.

The second activity held at lake Saiful Muluk also saw a large crowd coming forward to take biodegradable bags from the group and clean the banks of the lake.

Besides Dr. Arjumand Faisel, who is the President of EWCA-IC, other prominent individuals who took part in the activity were Syed Abu Ahmad Akif,Tariq Zameer, Afia Salam, and Irfan Gul Dahri.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening