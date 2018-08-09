People learn baking techniques

Islamabad: The Islamabad Marriott Hotel held a short course for the people interested in learning baking techniques.

Around 50 residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, mostly homemakers, attended the four-day event.

Executive pastry chef Saeed Ahmed and assistant pastry chef Nelon first taught them the basic rules of prepping and making good chocolates, pastries, cakes and breads and then demonstrated them all.

The course included early grey pralines, pistachio pralines, key lime pralines, chocolate fudge pralines and salted caramel pralines; pastries and tarts; pistachio praline cake and sea salt caramel cake, and bread steak, ciabatta bread, croissant dough, focaccia bread French baguette and multigrain bread.

The participants later baked things by themselves under the supervision of chefs, shared with each other and took the rest home. Declaring attending the event a good learning experience, some of them learned baking techniques to serve family, while others aspired to pursue baking as career.