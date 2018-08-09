More rains forecast in 24 hours

Islamabad: Having seen heavy rains, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas are likely to receive more monsoon downpour in the next 24 hours. The current wet spell will ease afterwards increasing humidity in the air.

Met Office forecasting officer Imran Ahmed Siddiqi told 'The News' on Wednesday evening that moderate monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country and that they were likely to weaken during the next 24 hours.

He said mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country on Thursday but rain-thundershower with gusty winds was likely to fall at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, DI Khan, Makran, Kalat, Zhob, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman said Islamabad and Rawalpindi had received heavy rains floodings streets and inundating low-lying areas on Monday night and Tuesday but little rainfall of one milometer was recorded on Wednesday.

As the rainfall and the ensuing overcast skies kept the weather pleasant all through the day, the people turned to parks and recreational spots in the evening in large numbers.

Restaurants and cafés attracted large crowds, while the sellers of samosa, ‘pakora’ and’ jalebi’ reported high sales.