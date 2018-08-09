Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

More rains forecast in 24 hours

Islamabad: Having seen heavy rains, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas are likely to receive more monsoon downpour in the next 24 hours. The current wet spell will ease afterwards increasing humidity in the air.

Met Office forecasting officer Imran Ahmed Siddiqi told 'The News' on Wednesday evening that moderate monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country and that they were likely to weaken during the next 24 hours.

He said mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country on Thursday but rain-thundershower with gusty winds was likely to fall at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, DI Khan, Makran, Kalat, Zhob, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman said Islamabad and Rawalpindi had received heavy rains floodings streets and inundating low-lying areas on Monday night and Tuesday but little rainfall of one milometer was recorded on Wednesday.

As the rainfall and the ensuing overcast skies kept the weather pleasant all through the day, the people turned to parks and recreational spots in the evening in large numbers.

Restaurants and cafés attracted large crowds, while the sellers of samosa, ‘pakora’ and’ jalebi’ reported high sales.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening