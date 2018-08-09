Athletics competitions in memory of Majid Khan

KARACHI: Athletic Fitness School (AFS) is organising competitions in 100 meters and three-km road races at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on August 14 at 3pm in memory of sports journalist Majid Khan. The AFS announced that there would be no entry fees. Registration will start at 3pm at AFS. The event will start at 4pm. Those securing the first three positions will get cash rewards.