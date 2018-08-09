Reforms vital for better policing: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Home Minister Shaukat Javed has said police reforms are indispensable for better policing and protection of life of the citizens is the top priority of the Punjab government.

Registration of an FIR is the right of a complainant. Police should facilitate genuine complainants swiftly. In present general elections, police discharged their duties with such a dedication and discipline that it had no paradigm in past. Use of modern technology in crime fighting and training of police officers and officials on newest lines is necessary for police department, the minister said.

He said this during his visit to Central Police Office here on Wednesday. Other high police officers were also present on this occasion. IGP briefed the minister about Youm-e-Azadi, Eidul Azha and Muharram security plans. Shaukat Javed said Punjab police is professionally sound and excellent to meet all law and order challenges. He said efficiency of police force was quite evident from peaceful general elections. Shoukat Javed showed his satisfaction over security arrangements for Youm-e-Azadi, Eidul Azha and Muharram. The IGP presented shield to the minister.