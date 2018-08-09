Thu August 09, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

PMA demands ban on kite-flying in Karachi after girl’s death

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed its deep concern and sorrow over the death of a 10-year-old girl in Karachi by kite- string that slit her throat while she was riding on a motorbike with her father.

The association demanded of the authorities to immediately impose a ban on kite-flying in Karachi on the pattern of Lahore. In a statement on Wednesday, PMA Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad said the worst part of the incident was that the ambulance carrying her to hospital got stuck in a traffic jam due to the blockage of a road because of an illegal cattle and bird market there.

“PMA believes that immediate action against the sale and manufacturing of deadly string is taken like it has been taken in Punjab. Strict action must also be taken against those who use this string for kite-flying and put the lives of innocent people in danger,” he added.

PMA office-bearers said the practice of use of roads for rallies, processions, sit-ins and illegal markets blocked roads all over Pakistan, causing immense misery for the people, particularly for health care providers, ambulances and ailing people. This blockage of roads affected traffic movement and became threat for the lives of people.

“We are proceeding towards Eid-ul-Azha. The illegal cattle markets will be mushrooming in the cities everywhere on roads. A plan should be chalked out to stop these cattle markets to avoid any untoward incidents.”

The PMA has been continuously raising its voice to ban the blockade of roads for all types of activities. In this regard, it has requested the government to stop this practice. Dr Sajjad said they had also requested the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto action.

