Avanza, Premier Systems sign deal

KARACHI: Avanza Group and Premier Systems signed an agreement to formally establish Avanza Premier Payment Services (APPS), Pakistan’s fastest and most reliable

domestic online payment gateway, a statement said on Wednesday.

APPS will deploy an e-Commerce and m-Commerce payment gateway and merchant digitisation service, it added.

S Arshad Raza, CEO of Premier Systems, said: “We have many international partners, but now we have a domestic player embracing the digital economy and enriching it by providing substantially convenient payment solutions. Pakistan is at the cusp of a digital revolution and we are proud to be part of that drive.”

Mahmood Kapurwala, CEO of Avanza Group, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Premier Systems to

launch APPS, which will become the country’s gateway of choice for payments and help digitise our e-Commerce ecosystem.”