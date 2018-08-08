Schools violating govt orders to have licence cancelled: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan expressed anguish over the opening of the schools despite clear directives of the government regarding closure of both public and private sector schools till August 15. He directed that schools throughout the province including newly merged districts should be kept close.

He asked the schools administration to realise the difficulties and hardships of children and their parents.

He directed the Private Schools Regulatory Authority to conduct raids on the schools. If any school was found violating his orders should be forcibly closed and formally penalized.

The administration of schools should understand the sensitivity of issue and implement the order in letter and spirit. License of schools violating this order would also be cancelled, he warned.