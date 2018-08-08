RawalDam spillways opened as water level rises

ISLAMABAD: Spillways of Rawal Dam have been opened Tuesday after the water level touched 1,752 feet.

Water from the dam’s spillways flows to Sawan River after passing through Korang Nullah. The filling up of Rawal Dam will help address water shortages in the twin cities, reported private news channel.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi division has caused flood in Sawan River. Tubewells staff climbed over electric pole to save their lives. Rescue 1122 teams have reached the spot and the rescue operation is continuing in the area.