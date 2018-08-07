12 migrant workers killed in Italy road crash

ROME: Twelve migrant agricultural workers were killed Monday when the van transporting them during tomato harvest season smashed into a lorry in southern Italy, the Italian fire service said.All those who died in the crash, which took place near the city of Foggia in Puglia, were non-EU citizens, the fire service told AFP.

It added that three other people were injured, one of them the lorry driver. Every summer thousands of migrants from around Europe and Africa work in the area picking tomatoes. Italian media has reported that the migrants were being taken back to their makeshift homes after their day’s work, when their van slammed head-on into a lorry transporting harvested tomatoes. It was almost like another crash on Saturday, in which four African farm workers were killed and four others seriously injured also in a collision with a tomato truck.