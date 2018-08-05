Power supply restored to Mardan

MARDAN: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on Saturday rectified the fault at the 220-KV Mardan gridstation after hours of hard work.

It was learnt that the power transformer of the gridstation had developed a technical fault.

It had led to the suspension of electricity to Mardan Central Jail, Mardan Medical Complex, Rashakai Industrial Zone, Mahabat Road, Gujjar Garhi, Ahmadabad, Charsadda Road and other areas in Mardan city.

“The officials of Pesco and NTDC worked tirelessly and rectified the fault,” said a press release of the Pesco. Pesco Chief Executive Officer Dr Amjad Khan had directed the relevant officials to remove the fault as soon as possible, it added. The disruption of supply had caused difficulties to consumers due to the hot weather that has nowadays been affecting Mardan and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.