Expo fetches $100mln orders

KARACHI: The exhibitors at the 16th Plasti Pack & Iftech-2018 booked over $100 million orders at the Pakistan’s largest exhibition of plastic and food technology sector, a statement said on Saturday.

The exhibitors from 32 countries were given an overwhelming response from trade visitors who took keen interest in plastic, packaging and food processing machinery and technology along with the food ingredients and chemicals, displayed at the exhibition, it added.

More than 8,000 visitors from China, Afghanistan, Iran, the UAE and various cities of Pakistan visited the exhibition and appreciated the state-of-the-art technologies displayed at the expo centre.

Over 400 companies from 30 countries have participated in the B2B event, the statement said.

The countries included exhibitors from Austria, China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Malaysia The Netherland, Philippines, Poland, Pakistan, Portugal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Taiwan, the UAE, UK and US.