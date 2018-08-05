Reon Alpha gets licence for five megawatt solar farm

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) granted generation license to Reon Alpha Pvt Ltd for its five megawatt solar power plant in Thar to power Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) site.

SECMC is involved in the development of a 3.8 million tons/annum open cast lignite coal mine at Islamkot, Thar Coal Block-II.

In view of the remote location of the site and non-availability of the national grid, the electrical power requirements for the mining and other related activities are being met by utilising diesel generators.

The use of the diesel generators is not only cost ineffective but is also an environmental concern. In view of the said, SECMC decided to explore the option of deploying renewable energy resources, especially the use of solar radiation and photovoltaic cell (PV).

Accordingly, SECMC entered into agreement with Reon Alpha to set up a five megawatt solar power farm for its dedicated use.

The estimate cost of the project is Rs432 million, the statement said. The regulator in its determination observed that sustainable and affordable energy/electricity was a key prerequisite for socio-economic development of any country.

In fact, the economic growth of any country is directly linked with the availability of safe, secure, reliable and cheaper supply of energy/electricity. In view of the said reasons, the authority opined that all indigenous power generation resources, including renewable energy should be developed on priority basis.