Four-day campaign against polio from 6th

LAHORE: Primary & Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi Friday said that a four-day anti-polio campaign would be started from 06 August in 10 high-risk districts of Punjab.

He said this while addressing a meeting on upcoming anti-polio campaign. He said that the campaign was the response of positive environmental sample of polio virus reported from sewerage water of outfall road in Lahore. He said the campaign would be carried out in Lahore, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and 21 UCs of Sheikhupura while campaign would be continued partially in Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur districts.

The secretary said the Polio virus found in Lahore during routine environmental sampling did not belong to Punjab. Its origin was in Afghanistan. He said that 1.7 million children would be vaccinated in Lahore. The department has formed 4,700 teams for this purpose.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahnaz, Director General Health Services Dr. Munir Ahmed, WHO’s Punjab Polio Chief, DHA Lahore CEO Dr Saeed-Ullah Khan, representatives of Unicef and other development partners and officials from health department attended the meeting. The secretary health said polio free Punjab was our mission and routine immunisation coverage in Punjab was good. Punjab government with the help of World Health Organisation, Unicef and other development partners working round the clock for polio free Punjab. He directed all the CEOs to play their role during the campaign. Dr Munir said the home department has issued special direction for the provision of security of polio staff to concerned districts. He said all the preparations for the campaign have already been completed.