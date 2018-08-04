Japan felicitates Imran Khan on election victory

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai on Friday called on Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here at Banigala and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the general election on behalf of the Japanese government. The Japanese ambassador expressed his country’s keen interest in the cooperation and coordination with the new government in Pakistan. He said Japan desired enhanced cooperation with the government of Pakistan in the areas of construction and reforms of hospitals and educational institutes as well as clean drinking water projects. PTI Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervaiz Khattak and Dr Shehzad Waseem were also present.