Man electrocuted

PAKPATTAN: A man was electrocuted obn Wednesday. Pir Khadim Hussain Chishti of Tibba Sher Kot touched a naked electricity wire and received a fatal electricity shock.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was raped on Wednesday. The daughter of Muhammad Ashraf of Billi Dilawer was raped by accused Waseem. Police have registered a case.

HOUSE BURGLED: A house was burgled on Wednesday. Five thieves entered the house of farmer Abid Hussain of Billi Dilawer locality and took away gold ornaments worth Rs 1,020,000. Police have registered a case.

BODY FOUND: A body of a man was found from fields of Adha Jeewan Shah area. The police dispatched the body to hospital for an autopsy.

SOCIAL WELFARE OFFICER BOOKED: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday booked District Social Welfare officer on charges of misappropriation in schools funds. The ACE booked Social Welfare Officer Shahid Iqbal, clerk Mushtaq and Murtaza.