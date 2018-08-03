Fri August 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Inaugurated

LAHORE: The inaugural ceremony of the 4th floor of 200-bedded, fully equipped emergency department of PIC was organised here on Thursday. Donors and staff of PIC attended the ceremony. It is worth mentioning here that the inauguration has made it the largest cardiology emergency worldwide.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar