Inaugurated

LAHORE: The inaugural ceremony of the 4th floor of 200-bedded, fully equipped emergency department of PIC was organised here on Thursday. Donors and staff of PIC attended the ceremony. It is worth mentioning here that the inauguration has made it the largest cardiology emergency worldwide.
Comments