US ambassador demands release of S Sudan activist

JUBA: The United States’ ambassador to South Sudan on Thursday called on the government to release a prominent activist and economist who has been held without charge for five days.

Peter Biar Ajak, who has featured on international media outlets to analysis the ongoing peace talks in Khartoum, was arrested on Saturday at Juba International Airport, according to his family and fellow activists.

"We are asking for his release and for more information about really what the case has been about," US Ambassador Thomas Hushek told journalists shortly after meeting Justice Minister Paulino Wanawilla to discuss the situation.

Biar’s arrest has provoked condemnation from rights groups, including the South Sudan Young Leaders Forum, which he founded. "We are deeply troubled that no one has been allowed to speak or visit him at National Security headquarters in Jebel," said a statement from the forum.