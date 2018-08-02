PHC orders tough legislation to curb use, sale of ‘ice’ drug

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to make strict legislation to curb the use and sale of “Ice” drug.

A two member bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Khan passed the directions in a writ petition filed against the excessive use of drugs, especially “ice” by youth including students.

The bench issued notice to the federal government through Assistant Attorney General of Pakistan, Tariq Mansoor, directing him to make strict legislation in the Control of Narcotics Substance Act to make ice as non-bailable offence and being severe punishment for the accused.

The court directed SSP operations and provincial Health Department to submit the report about present conditions of government rehabilitation centres for drug users and also submit a plan as how to overcome this menace.

The court asked the Dost Welfare Foundation to submit its report on rehabilitation of drugs addicts and suggestions for improving the situation.

The writ petition was filed by senior lawyer, Hazrat Said Khan as public interest litigation. He sought action against the drugs peddlers and those supplying to the people.

The petitioner said thousands of families were suffering because of those criminals who killed the young generation through narcotics.

Right from Karkhano Market to Peshawar Main Bus Terminal, hundreds of drug addicts including children, youngsters and men are seen lying on the roads sides. Currently, he said, a huge number of people are using ice which is dangerous from even heroin, but there is no legislation for strict punishment to control this practice.

The bench directed the SSP operations to depute special police force to ensure that the narcotics do not find way to Peshawar from the erstwhile tribal areas. “This is a collective challenge which should be met with courage, resilience and fortitude at every level,” the court stated in the order.

The police officer informed the court there was no specific law related to “ice” and the accused arrested with “ice” easily secured bail from the courts.

The bench directed hospital director of the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Nek Dad Khan, present in other case in the court to submit his valuable suggestions in this respect and also ensure availability of space and beds in the hospital for look after such patients.

The court put on notice Secretary Health KP and DG Health KP and Dost Foundation, working for rehabilitation of drugs addicts on the government funds, to submit reports on what steps have been taken so far for the rehabilitation and welfare of the drugs addicts.

The court fixed August 29 for the next hearing.