Punjab caretakers introduce austerity measures

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab interim government has taken another drastic step to lessen government expenses to end extravaganza now in vogue in government departments and offices after it curtailed the special allowances of the governor’s and chief minister’s houses staff.

The measure aimed at reducing non development expenditures that are costing the kitty highly, and the government is faced with seeking huge grants in supplementary to the budgetary provisions. In a circular, the Punjab Finance Department asked all the administrative secretaries and all other heads of departments, divisional officers and high court, said “the provincial government has decided to observe utmost austerity in usage of public money through prudent financial management, observance of financial discipline, judicious reduction of the expenditures without compromising the essential and core organisational functions/activities.

Expenditures shall be required to be realigned with the organisational goals to make them target-based and cost-efficient. Wastage of resource and leakage of funds needs to be curbed strictly.

The measures include complete ban on re-appropriation/supplementary grant, depositing of government funds in any commercial bank instead of spending within the year. Travelling abroad for medical treatment on government expenses will not be allowed to any government functionary. All discretionary funds furnishing of houses and purchase of vehicles except ambulances or vehicles used for educational purposes. Similarly, the up-gradation of posts will remain banned except by the sanction of authority and hiring of contingent staff unless it was inevitable and is approved by the austerity committee.