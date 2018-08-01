Wapda chief visits Pandyali hydro project site

GHALLANAI: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt General (Retired) Muzammil Hussain on Tuesday visited the site of the hydro power project at Pandyali tehsil in Mohmand tribal district.

A press release said that Wapda chairman visited the Pandyali Hydro Power Project site.

Deputy Commissioner Wasif Saeed and Frontier Corps (FC) Sector Commander North Commandant Mohmand Rifle Irfan were present on the occasion.

Wasif Saeed and Irfan Ali briefed the Wapda chairman about the project.

Muzammil Hussain said that Mohmand dam could store water to irritate around 1.2 million acres of land. “It would help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera and generate 800 megawatt,” he pointed out.

He said construction work on the project would be launched soon as Wapda had completed the feasibility report of the dam. The Wapda chairman said the project was scheduled to be completed within five years.