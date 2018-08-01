Israeli court jails Arab woman for ‘incitement’ to violence

JERUSALEM: An Israeli court on Tuesday sentenced an Arab woman to five months in prison for incitement to violence and support for a terrorist organisation in poems and other social media posts, the justice ministry said.

Dareen Tatour, 36 and an Israeli citizen, posted a video clip of herself reading her poem "Resist, my people, resist them," in October 2015, accompanied by pictures of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, according to authorities.

The posts on YouTube and Facebook came as a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence was erupting, including Palestinian knife attacks. She was convicted in May and sentenced in the Nazareth district court. Her lawyer Gaby Lasky was expected to appeal.

Her prosecution has drawn international criticism. International writers group Pen has defended Tatour, saying she "has been convicted for doing what writers do every day -- we use our words to peacefully challenge injustice."