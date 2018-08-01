Woman injured in acid attack by husband

OKARA: A woman received burns after her husband allegedly sprinkled acid on her at Talha Town. Salman tied the knot with Sobia and has five children with her. Both of them used to quarrel. On Monday evening, they again quarreled. Later, furious Salman opened a bottle of acid and sprinkled it on his wife which injured her. Salman escaped from the scene. Severely burnt Sobia was shifted to the DHQ hospital from where she was referred to Lahore.

COUPLE CRUSHED TO DEATH: A couple was crushed to death when a trailer hit their car on Bypass Road here on Tuesday. Fayyaz of Mian Chunnu, his wife and two children were returning from Lahore in their car. When they reached Okara Bypass, the tyre of an upcoming trailer burst and the trailer went out of control. The trailer hit and ran over the car. Fayyaz and his wife died on the spot while their two children were miraculously saved. City police have registered a case.