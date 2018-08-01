Two brothers die as police van hits bike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Two brothers were hit to death by a police van at Eminabad on Tuesday. A police party was returning to the police station after arresting an accused, Tariq, in a case when his brothers Imtiaz and Zulfiqar allegedly started chasing the police van. In the meantime, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by the police van. As a result, Imtiaz and Zulfiqar were killed on the spot.
GUJRANWALA: Two brothers were hit to death by a police van at Eminabad on Tuesday. A police party was returning to the police station after arresting an accused, Tariq, in a case when his brothers Imtiaz and Zulfiqar allegedly started chasing the police van. In the meantime, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by the police van. As a result, Imtiaz and Zulfiqar were killed on the spot.
Comments