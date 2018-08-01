Wed August 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two brothers die as police van hits bike

GUJRANWALA: Two brothers were hit to death by a police van at Eminabad on Tuesday. A police party was returning to the police station after arresting an accused, Tariq, in a case when his brothers Imtiaz and Zulfiqar allegedly started chasing the police van. In the meantime, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by the police van. As a result, Imtiaz and Zulfiqar were killed on the spot.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar