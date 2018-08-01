Two brothers die as police van hits bike

GUJRANWALA: Two brothers were hit to death by a police van at Eminabad on Tuesday. A police party was returning to the police station after arresting an accused, Tariq, in a case when his brothers Imtiaz and Zulfiqar allegedly started chasing the police van. In the meantime, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by the police van. As a result, Imtiaz and Zulfiqar were killed on the spot.