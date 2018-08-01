KP Bar Council rejects election results

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council on Tuesday rejected the results of July 25 general election and demanded an independent inquiry into the rigging allegations.

The KP Bar Council rejected the results of the July 25 general election in a general body meeting. Fida Muhammad Khan, vice-chairman of the bar council, chaired the meeting.

The general body meeting discussed the recent general election at length and then passed two resolutions. In the first resolution passed by a majority, the bar council rejected the election results. It said the Election Commission of Pakistan had completely failed in conducting the free, fair and impartial election.

"Expressing a deep concern over the alleged rigging in the election, the province lawyers' body has demanded of the government for an impartial and fair inquiry into the rigging allegations," the KP Bar Council demanded in the resolution.

The KP lawyers body through another resolution demanded an open court inquiry into the allegations made by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, senior judge of the Islamabad High Court in the presence of representatives of Pakistan Bar Council, provincial bar councils, media and civil society.

The KP Bar Council stated that in the case of Justice Siddiqui, parties should be given a chance of defence so that the justice is done in the case. However, the KP Bar Council decided to call a meeting of Inter-provincial Coordination Committee of the bar councils and decide the future line of action on the issues. However, the KP Bar Council three members affiliated with the Insaf Lawyers Forum opposed the resolutions and walked out of the meeting in protest.

In a statement, issued by Shah Faisal Utmankhel, stated that the bar council should not be used to serve interests of losing political parties. He declared that general election 2018 were free and fair which was won by the PTI.

On the other hand, the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) observed the "Thanks Giving Day" and staged a rally to rejoice at the PTI success in the general election. The lawyers affiliated with the PTI raised slogans in favour of the party chief Imran Khan and army. The ILF leaders called the general election fair and transparent election.