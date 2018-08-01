Public parks

This refers to the letter ‘Park for Peshawar’ (July 31) by Sayed GB Shah Bokhari. The writer has rightly highlighted the issue faced by residents of Peshawar. This is to add that like Peshawar, Turbat is also deprived of public parks.

The city doesn’t have a single park where residents can go and relax a little. Both federal and provincial governments should take steps to build public parks in Turbat and in other parts of Balochistan.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech