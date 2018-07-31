NBF publishes ‘Naa’t Table Book Calendar’

Islamabad: A ‘Naa’t Table Book Calendar’ containing 396 pages published by National Book Foundation (NBF) on glazed paper and artistically decorated with four colour paintings, it is available on all NBF outlets countrywide at affordable discounted price.

In a press release issued here, it was stated that the book-lovers have been taking keen interest in it and appreciating the good effort of the Foundation in dissemination of Urdu literature with respect to Naa’t poetry. It is also warmly hailed and cherished by all the literary circles within Pakistan and abroad.

This Naa’t Table Book Calendar has been compiled by renowned poet, Mehboob Zafar who has done this important job with full devotion and honesty. In it, there are included 365 prominent Naa’t poets of national as well as international fame.

The eye-catching art work has been done by Mansoor Ahmed, a well-known designer. This exclusive NBF Naa’t Table Book Calendar is definitely one of its special kinds as it has a compilation of Urdu Naa’ts which contains 365 famous Naa’ts of 365 popular poets from past to present age. The prominent among these are included a few Arabic and Persian Naa’ts in their respective languages with translated version in Urdu has been printed in it.

The distinguished poets are Allama Iqbal, Maulana Hali, Hafeez Jallendhry, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, Seemab Akbarabadi, Mohsin Kakorvi, Momin, Sawda, Ahmed Fraz, Maulana Zaffar Ali Khan, Iftikhar Arif, Soofi Tabassum, Atta ul Haq Qasmi, Amjad Islam Amjad, Perveen Shaker, Anjum Roomani, Ehsan Akbar, Irfan Siddiqui, Akhtar Hussain Jaffary, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid, Ali Muhammad Farshi, Josh Malih Abadi, Yasmeen Hameed, Saadullah Shah and many others.