Akram Sheikh quits Musharraf treason case

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Akram Sheikh has refused to continue as the head of the prosecution team appointed by the previous government to prosecute former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on charges of high treason, it is learnt. According to sources, Sheikh said, in a letter to the interior secretary, that since he was appointed by the previous government, it was not appropriate for him to continue as the new government was going to take over soon.