Farmer tortured to death over petty issue

TOBA TEK SINGH: A farmer was tortured to death by his three neighbours at at Chak 241/GB, Garha, on Sunday.

Police said three accused brothers Shakil, Sharjeel and Naveed exchanged harsh words with M Saleem, 65, over the dispute of closure of rainwater drain. Later, the accused brothers attacked and tortured Saleem to death. They also seriously injured his two sons. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused brothers.

Meanwhile, four persons of a family sustained serious injuries when the roof of their house caved in during rain at Gojra's New Grain Market on Sunday. The locals told that they rescued Mumtaz Bibi, Sahiban Bibi, Zeeshan and Munir who were admitted to THQ Hospital in critical condition. Munir was the employee of Gojra municipal committee.