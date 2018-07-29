Mahoor bags Annapurna International Badminton title

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad won the Annapurna Corporate Invitational International Badminton Tournament Championships 2018 held at Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday.

Players from India, Bangladesh Pakistan and Nepal participated in this invitational tournament and Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan beat Rashila Maharajan from Nepal in the finals by 21-15 and 21-10. Badminton Asia confederation has also selected Mahoor in their Asia Olympic Project (AOP) Program for the preparation of next Olympic Games.

It is also mentioned here that Mahoor has won the women singles title in Pakistan International Series 2017 held at Islamabad from November 9 to 12, 2017.