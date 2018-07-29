Tree plantation drive launched in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan has urged upon the administration of hospitals to prefer fruit and shady trees during tree plantation in their hospitals so that people can benefit from them.

He stated this while inaugurating a tree planting campaign by planting an Araucaria sapling in the Jinnah Hospital on Saturday, according to a handout. MS Dr. Asim Hameed and other administrative doctors were also present. Medical Superintendent Dr. Asim Hameed also planted a tree.

Talking to the media, Dr Jawad Sajid Khan said that in many countries it was mandatory by law for farmers to cultivate forestry on 10 percent of their land.

The minister said that ornamental and fancy trees do not fulfill the need of plantation as the only shady and huge trees can provide sufficient oxygen to overcome air pollution.

He said that maximum tree plantation is a national requirement to control flood erosion, air pollution and make the environment human-friendly.