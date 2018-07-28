Boko Haram raids military base in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram fighters aboard dozens of vehicles raided a base near a key city in northeast Nigeria, in their latest assault on the security forces, police and local militia said Friday. Following the attack, the Nigerian army announced a “major” redeployment of senior officers, naming a new commander to lead counter-insurgency operations against the jihadists. It was the third commander to be named for the miltary operation in the space of a year. The Islamists late Thursday stormed a base on the outskirts of Jakana, a village 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, firing guns and rocket-propelled grenades.