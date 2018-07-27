Major setbacks in NA polls

LAHORE: As the country eagerly awaits the final results of the general elections, some major setbacks have been witnessed, the details of which are as follows. PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif faced defeat in National Assembly contests. In NA-3, Swat II, PTI's Saleem Rehman bagged 68,162 votes, while Shahbaz secured 22,756.

PTI’s Muhammad Khan Leghari won NA-192, DG Khan IV, with 80,522 votes as he defeated Shahbaz who had 67,608 votes cast in his favour. PTI’s Faisal Vawda won NA-249, Karachi West II, with 35,344 votes against 34,626 of the PML president.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was unable to win from not only NA-8, Malakand, but also NA-246 in Karachi, which covers the Lyari area – a stronghold of his party. Bilawal finished third in NA-246, a Karachi constituency his party has been winning since 1970s.

PTI’s Junaid Akbar won NA-8 Malakand as he secured 81,310 votes and left Bilawal in second place with 43,724 votes. According to unofficial results obtained from all polling stations, PTI’s Shakoor Shad emerged as victorious, bagging 52, 750 votes. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s candidate got 42,345 votes for ending up as runner up. Bilawal could manage 39,325 votes only.

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the MMA chief, lost to PTI’s Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur NA 38, Dera Ismail Khan I. The PTI candidate secured 80,236 votes while the JUI-F leader got 45,457 votes.

Fazl also lost the contest in NA 39 Dera Ismail Khan II where he was defeated by PTI’s Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh. 79,150 votes were cast in favour of Sheikh and 51,920 votes for Fazl.

JI chief Sirajul Haq, who was contesting from NA-7, Lower Dir II, lost to PTI's Muhammad Bashir Khan. The PTI candidate got 63,017 votes while the JI chief secured 46,040 votes.

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali was defeated in NA-24, Charsadda, by PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan. The PTI candidate got 83,495 votes as compared to Asfandyar’s 59,483. PTI's Shaukat Ali defeated ANP's Ghulam Ahmed Bilour as he secured 87,895 votes in NA-31, Peshawar V. Bilour was runner-up with 42,476 votes.

In a major setback to the MQM-P, Farooq Sattar lost in NA-245, Karachi East IV, as PTI’s Amir Liaquat secured 56,615 votes. Sattar got 35,247 votes.

In a major setback for the PML-N, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lost to PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-53, Islamabad 2. Imran got 92,891 votes as compared to Abbasi’s 44,314. Abbasi also lost from NA-57, Rawalpindi I as PTI’s Sadaqat Ali Abbasi secured 97,104 votes as compared to Khaqan Abbasi’s 91,381 votes.

Veteran politician Chaudhry Nisar, who contested the polls as an independent candidate, lost from NA-63, Rawalpindi VII, to PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar Khan. Former state minister for water and power Abid Sher Ali was defeated in NA-108, Faisalabad 8 by PTI’s Farrukh Habib. The PTI candidate managed to secure 112,740 votes while 111,529 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N leader.

PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer’s son, Daniyal Chaudhry, was defeated in NA-62, Rawalpindi VI by AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who secured 117,719 votes. Meanwhile, 91,312 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N candidate.

PTI candidate Haider Ali emerged victorious with 60,989 votes while PML-N’s Amir Muqam got 40880 votes in NA-2, Swat-I. PTI’s Aleem Khan lost to former NA speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in NA-129, Lahore VII. The PML-N leader secured 103,021 votes while the PTI leader got 94,879 votes.

PML-N’s Saad Rafique was defeated by PTI chief Imran Khan in NA-131, Lahore IX. The former railways minister got 83,633 votes while the cricketer-turned-politician secured 84,313 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Ibrahim Khan won NA-158, Multan V with 83,304 votes, defeating former PM and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani who received 74,443 votes.